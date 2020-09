—

Part 2: https://youtu.be/JyF-JB61H4A

Part 1: https://youtu.be/s2lz370TsPQ

——–

In this clip, 2K Baby recounted the story of his friend shooting himself in the leg. According to 2K Baby, his friend was playing with an old revolver that went off and got him in the leg. He was also wearing a pair of 2K Baby’s jeans he loaned him at the time which he says got ripped up by the EMT when they arrived to treat the wound. 2K Baby also explained how this ordeal led to him losing his job at UPS.