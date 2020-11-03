—

In this flashback, “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams spoke about predicting that Donald Trump would win the presidential election in 2016. Adams explained that his hypothesis was based on Trump’s persuasion skills, which he believes are some of the best he’s seen. Scott went on to speak about not being able to predict the negativity that would surround Trump after the now-infamous “Access Hollywood” tapes were released. He then responded to various negative instances against Trump and how they can be seen in a different light, depending on the context. To hear his full explanation, hit the above clip.