Part 5: https://youtu.be/E77_gK14xFU

Part 1: https://youtu.be/g8k-Cu3DoVM

In this clip, Aaron Carter recounted selling drugs at 15 because his parents weren’t paying him his money from music. Aaron said he was arrested around that time for a concealed weapon and noted that he made quite a lot of money selling mainly ecstacy and cocaine. He also discussed his bout with substance abuse, particularly the longterm effects of huffing inhalants.

Later, Aaron clarified the story that he identifies as bisexual. According to Aaron, he is comfortable acknowledging the attractiveness of a man but isn’t sexually attracted to them.