Part 2: https://youtu.be/dLwkw85eBZQ

Part 1: https://youtu.be/g8k-Cu3DoVM

In this clip, Aaron Carter talked about selling an insane amount of records before he was teenager. Aaron recounted the night of his first live performance opening for the Backstreet Boys in front of 50,000 fans. He said that the night was punctuated with him signing a record contract.

Later, Aaron details why he thinks his album ‘Oh, Aaron’ is the “cheesiest” project he’s ever released and says he really did beat Shaq in 1-on-1.