In the latest clip, Adam22 and DJ Vlad continued talking about cancel culture and compared Chris Brown’s incident with Rihanna to Tory Lanez’s with Megan Thee Stallion. Adam stated that if the domestic dispute between Chris Brown and Rihanna happened today, Chris would be viewed like Tory Lanez while Vlad argued that Tory is still moving forward with his music career despite his pending legal case. Both acknowledged the differences between the incidents before speaking on their failed attempts at securing an interview with Sauce Walka.