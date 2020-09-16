—

In this clip, Andre Rison opened up about getting the news that Left Eye was killed in a car accident in Honduras in 2002. He explained that he was on stage at a Jagged Edge concert when his friend gave him the news, and Andre says it’s been a blur ever since. He went on to detail marrying a woman, who ironically is named Lisa Lopez, and having four kids together. He also spoke about his son being an up and coming rapper in Atlanta and starting a label geared for rappers 35 and above, which you can hear more about above.