In this clip, Andre Rison spoke about winning the Super Bowl with the Packers and catching the game-winning touchdown. He revealedt that he gave his ring to Left Eye, and she gave him her Grammy and MTV VMAs. To hear more, including Andre feeling like he and Deion Sanders changed the game of football, hit the above clip.