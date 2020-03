—

After previously explaining that Pusha T helped his wife with money while he was in prison, Anthony “Geezy” Gonzalez revealed that Pusha T brought him a “nice” check when he first got out. While he declined to reveal the exact amount of the check, Gonzalez explained that things were good between them at first. To hear more about their first visit, hit the above clip.