In this clip, Anthony Hamilton spoke about recording the hook for Jadakiss’s hit single, “Why?” Anthony said he freestyled the hook for that song and explained his process no-writing process. He also recounted being in the studio with Al Green and how their collaboration ultimately yielded a Grammy. However, Anthony Hamilton explains why he didn’t initially enjoy his first Grammy win.