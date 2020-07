—

In this clip, Bankroll Freddie opens up about a shooting incident that he was involved in, which left him with a wounded head and back. He explained how the bullets came close to killing him, but thankfully he survived. Freddie went on to speak about having 5 kids from 5 different women, and he added how they don’t have him on child support because he helps them all financially.