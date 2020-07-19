—

Part 1: https://youtu.be/L_S4c-2ghS0

——–

In this clip, Bankroll Freddie detailed the violence he grew up around, including watching his cousin kill her brother when he was just 9. He explained that his male cousin liked to get high, which occasionally led to him being violent with his sister. One day, Bankroll Freddie said that the situaiton escalated and the sister ended up fatally stabbing her brother. From there, Bankroll Freddie spoke about getting in trouble in first grade for telling his teachers that he wanted to be a dope boy like his father. To hear more, including losing over 15 friends, including some family members, to violence in the streets, hit the above clip.