In this clip, Benny the Butcher speaks about Conway saying that he and Westside Gunn gaining a lot of nerd fans that don’t understand their music after signing to Eminem’s Shady Records. Benny added that while Conway was being honest about his experience, he has seen Eminem fans riding for Griselda. He went on to speak about Eminem admitting that he is a guest in hip-hop after a lot of back and forth with Jamar, and Benny said that he also feels like a guest. He explained that he feels that hip-hop only belongs truly to the Bronx founders and everyone else that came after is a guest.