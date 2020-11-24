—

In this clip, Bert Kreischer recounted getting offered a radio show after just one standup set while in Tallahassee. He eventually turned down the offer in favor of greener pastures in New York City. When he arrived in NYC, Bert described his job being a barker for comedy clubs and detailed meeting the legendary George Carlin during the year he held that job.

Later, Bert Kreischer recounted meeting Tracy Morgan and retold the story of the outrageous and eventful night he had being out in New York City with the famed comedian. The story Bert told, however, isn’t something Tracy likes to acknowledge. Nevertheless, Bert said it was one of the funniest nights of his life.