In the latest clip, BG Knocc Out responded to details surrounding 2Pac’s murder. When asked about his relationship with Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, BG admitted that he’s regularly approached by 2Pac’s fans wanting to know about his friendship with 2Pac’s alleged killer. Remembering the details surrounding the tragic shooting caused BG to reflect on the events that led to the deaths surrounding the Death Row-Bad Boy feud. He said the violence was all over ego and wished the feud had been handled without guns or deadly violence.