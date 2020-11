—

In this clip, BG Knocc Out and Vlad discussed the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case. They spoke on how both Tory and Meg aren’t making things easy for the defense or prosecution by going on IG Live and litigating the case over social media. BG Knocc Out said he hopes things didn’t play out like the reports say but noted that this could possibly ruin Tory’s career.