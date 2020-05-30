—

In this clip, Dexter “Sosa” Hussey speaks about meeting BMF co-founder Big Meech when he was in college and Meech started dating his sister. Sosa explained that he stepped to Meech and told him to stop selling drugs in his neighborhood, and when he found out Meech hadn’t, Sosa stole his stash. From there, Sosa explained linking up with Meech and forming The 50 Boys, which you can hear more about above.

Buy Sosa’s book ‘Blueprint to Conspiracy: The Untold Story of the Black Mafia Family’ – https://amzn.to/2X2MFvB