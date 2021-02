—

In this flashback, Boosie shared his thoughts on the death of Juice Wrld, who Boosie said he admired for his talent. Boosie added that he wanted to get at the pilot for snitching Juice Wrld and his passengers for having guns on the plane. Boosie then questioned why Juice Wrld’s passengers would be smuggling illegal things on his plane when he’s seeing so much success with his music. To hear more, hit the above clip.