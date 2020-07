—

Part 4: https://youtu.be/6lp00rnRrho

Part 1: https://youtu.be/14gWF6hUhj0

——–

In this clip, Boosie gave his take on Kanye’s presidential bid and railed against Black Trump supporters. Boosie took issue with Kanye calling out Bush during the Hurricane Katrina crisis but doesn’t level that same criticism at Trump. He also explained how black people voting for Trump is saying “f*** you” to your ancestors.