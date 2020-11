—

In this clip, Boosie opens up about why he has never had beef with anyone in the rap game. He explained that it’s not his style to beef with people, and at this point, he doesn’t want other people to get fame and money off of his name. To hear more, including Boosie break down clout chasing, hit the above clip.