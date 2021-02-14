—

In this clip, Boosie opened up about his old Instagram account being shut down and having to start a new account. He then addressed the scam accounts posing as him, and Vlad admitted that he accidentally messaged one of the scam pages. Moving along, Boosie revealed that he’s not able to go live on Instagram, which he believes is personal from Mark Zuckerberg for pronouncing his name wrong. To hear more, including Boosie addressing his toe licking contest, hit the above clip.