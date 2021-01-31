—

In the latest clip, Boskoe100 reacted to Faizon Love calling Dave East a fake crip. He questioned why the rapper was singled out and highlighted that there are real gang sets outside of Los Angeles. He also added that one of his cousins is affiliated and vouches for Dave East and that people need to accept that gang culture has spread to the east coast. He agreed with Faizon that choosing to gang bang later in life is frowned upon but said Dave East is not the only one guilty of that. Boskoe also listed the various reasons people get involved in gangs, regardless of age.