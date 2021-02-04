—

In this VladTV exclusive, Boskoe100 returned to discuss a variety of topics. He gave his thoughts on Young Buck claiming he was catfished by a transgender as well as false reports that DJ Vlad was involved in Casanova’s legal issues. Boskoe claimed Dr. Dre’s aneurysm was due to the stress caused by his divorce, questioned Kanye West’s sexuality, and called Playboi Carti “zesty.” In addition to cancel culture, he also talked about DaBaby’s legal issues and the deaths of King Von and Mo3. Later in the interview, Boskoe described how gang culture has changed after reacting to Faizon Love calling Dave East a fake Crip.