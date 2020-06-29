—

In this flashback, Bow Wow spoke about how Jermaine Dupri influenced his taste in women from a young age. He explained that Jermaine always had beautiful women around him and the type of women that he didn’t see while growing up in Ohio. Bow Wow also spoke about losing his virginity to Esther Baxter, who he admitted probably wasn’t aware that it was his first time. During the conversation, Bow Wow also spoke about butting heads with Jermaine Dupri when he was a teenager, leading to their split, which you can hear more about above.