In the latest clip, CeCe Peniston explained her decision to get plastic surgery. After revealing that she felt like she was making herself “greater,” she added that she still lost 40 pounds on her own and was a competitive bodybuilder despite her liposuction procedure. CeCe also talked about how an account manager stealing $2 million from her and an IRS debt impacted her artistry and ego. Later in the clip, CeCe talked about apologizing to Monica for being rude to her when she was younger.