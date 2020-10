—

In this clip, Chaka Khan details lying to her mother about being pregnant to get married at 17 because she legally couldn’t sign her first record deal. Chaka went on to speak about the band Rufus taking off after she joined, stating that they became one of the biggest bands in Chicago. To hear more, including Chaka Khan revealing that she doesn’t read music, hit the above clip.