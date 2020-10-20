—

In this clip, Chaka Khan started out by reacting to Chadwick Boseman’s recent death and keeping his cancer diagnosis secret from the public. Chaka called Chadwick an “angel,” and praised him for the work he did. Before the clip ends, DJ Vlad mentions to Luenell that she should touch on winning 10 Grammys and selling 70 million albums, and Chaka responded by stating, “Who cares?” To hear more, hit the above clip.