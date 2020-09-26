—

When Tekashi 6ix9ine was in the middle of his case, Charlamagne announced that he would go down on the rapper if he was acquitted. Upon 6ix9ine’s release, people called for Charlamagne to follow through on his promise. The radio host responded in the latest clip by pointing out that 6ix9ine did not beat his case. Despite cooperating with the authorities, the rapper still pleaded guilty and was sentenced. Charlamagne also made it clear he was engaging in hyperbole when he made the statement and would have never followed through even if 6ix9ine was acquitted.

Charlamagne also expressed his belief that 6ix9ine will continue to troll the public but questioned the rapper’s end game. He brought up 6ix9ine’s appearance at Nipsey Hussle’s mural and the block of Lil Durk’s deceased cousin and referred to those antics as “evil” and crossing a line beyond trolling. He cautioned against playing with the dead and warned that 6ix9ine’s loved ones could be affected by his actions.