In this flashback, Charlamagne started out by reacting to the death of Baltimore man Freddie Gray in 2015, which led to riots in the city. While Charlagmagne explained that he doesn’t believe in rioting, he also doesn’t stand for police killing Black people. He went on to state that some of the tactics used by police, including “rough rides,” like what was suspected in the Freddie Gray case, should be looked at as premeditated murder. Charlamagne also weighed in on Trump being more concerned about the buildings being destroyed in the riots, and he stated that Trump cares more about real estate than Black lives.