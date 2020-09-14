—

China Mac reacted to R. Kelly getting assaulted in prison and said that’s what should be happening. He added that convicted rapists and child molesters should have a rough time in prison. When informed that an R. Kelly support rally may have triggered a lockdown, which caused the attack, China Mac rejected the theory and said lockdowns usually happen when there’s a security issue inside the prison. He goes on to explain that a pen is a common weapon in prison due to its small size and accessibility.