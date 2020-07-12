—

Part 13: https://youtu.be/vPGnk2KMu-s

Part 1: https://youtu.be/8HDA6M-BvlM

——–

In this clip, Chuck D shares his thoughts on Lord Jamar saying that Eminem is a guest in hip-hop. Chuck explained that he believes the arts should be shared, but adds that people should put back into it what they take out. He also spoke about the importance of music to Black culture, which he explained has always been a form of communication, even if they had to communicate in secret. To hear more, including Eminem fighting against “Elvis-ism,” hit the above clip.