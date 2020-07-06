—

In this clip, Chuck D speaks about The Bomb Squad working on Ice Cube’s debut solo album, Amerikkka’s Most Wanted, which he admits he was apprehensive to do at first. It wasn’t until he was in the studio with Big Daddy Kane, where they made “Burn Hollywood Burn” with Ice Cube, that Chuck D realized that he wanted to work on the album with Cube. He pointed out that there weren’t collaborations being done at the time, but he made sure it happened for that particular track. To hear more, including comparing Melle Mel to Wilt Chamberlain and LL Cool J to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, hit the above clip.