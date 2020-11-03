—

In the latest clip, CML Lavish D explained his beef with Mozzy. Lavish D said that his issues were with older people in Mozzy’s crew and that he always dismissed Mozzy as just a rapper. After dismissing Mozzy’s street credibility, Lavish D said that the issues moved from the streets into raps after someone from his crew shot a video in Oak Park, where Mozzy is from. Lavish D was living in Houston at the time and was unaware of the video but Mozzy still took shots at him in response record, “The Truth.”