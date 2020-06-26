—

In this VladTV exclusive, former NBA player and 2x champion with the Chicago Bulls, Craig Hodges stopped by to give his side of the Bulls title run and dispelled some of the media myths associated with Michael Jordan. Hodges discussed how his politics have been shaped by his upbringing in Chicago Heights and the political fervor in his household to the social justice education he received while in college at Long Beach State. He also recounted being blackballed by the NBA after showing up to the Bulls’ White House visit in a dashiki and passed on a letter to then-President George H.W. Bush.

Get Craig’s book ‘Long Shot’ – https://amzn.to/2BNyz97