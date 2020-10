—

In this clip, Crunchy Black weighed in on Dr. Dre’s tumultuous divorce proceedings and the eye-popping figures his estranged wife is requesting for spousal support and alimony. Crunchy Black took issue with women he feels are using rich and successful men to carve out comfortable lives for themselves but have no ambition to create business ventures of their own.