In this clip, Crunchy Black reacts to women making a lot of money on OnlyFans, including Blac Chyna reportedly racking up $20 million a month on the paid website. He joked that women with an OnlyFans need an “only pimp,” which led to a discussion about why women still need a pimp today. To hear more, including his experience as a pimp, hit the above clip.