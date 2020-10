—

In this clip, Crunchy Black reveals that he’s going to vote for the first time in his life for the 2020 election. He explained that he’s hoping that Donald Trump will be voted out of office because Crunchy says he believes Trump promotes racism. While speaking about racism, Crunchy stated that he thinks it’s about hate, not Black vs white. To hear more, hit the above clip.