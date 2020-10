—

In this clip, Crunchy Black starts out by saying that he’s thankful that he’s able to vote in the 2020 election. He went on to reveal that he dodged a felony, and Crunchy added that his manager was able to help him out of the situation without any prison time. Crunchy then urged everyone to get out and vote.