Part 15: https://youtu.be/XRBradrkZFA

Part 1: https://youtu.be/45GodioWTJ4

In this clip, Crunchy Black starts off by revealing how his heart was hurt when he spoke to the mother of his late daughter while she was still at the scene of her death. Crunchy went on to state that he has cut out a lot of people from his life since then, and he went on to share his thought on Black Lives Matter. Crunchy stated that no real change will take place until people start putting their money up to influence real social change. To hear more, hit the above clip.