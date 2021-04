—

In this clip, David Jassy opened up the interview by revealing that he’s in his home country of Sweden after doing 11 years in prison. He then got into his story about growing up in a mixed-race home and not experiencing a lot of racism growing up, but he added Sweden has since changed. After speaking about signing his first deal at 17, David named off the various artists he’s worked with, including Eve, Sean Kingston, and Charice, who is now transitioning from female to male.