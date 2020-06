—

Part 15: https://youtu.be/op5OJ-vRtjg

Part 1: https://youtu.be/i72tzDBsLx0

Dexter “Sosa” Hussey spoke on the BMF takeout by the feds, and noted how many people were indicted as a result of the rundown. Sosa said that 263 members of BMF were indicted, and that 13 houses were seized as a result. Along with that, Jacob the Jeweler was indicted. Watch above.

Buy Sosa’s book ‘Blueprint to Conspiracy: The Untold Story of the Black Mafia Family’ – https://amzn.to/2X2MFvB