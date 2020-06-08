—

In this clip, Dexter “Sosa” Hussey started out by speaking about Jeezy and Gucci Mane’s beef, and he believes that Bleu Davinci was at the center of the situation. Dexter also addressed meeting with some paid agents along with Big Meech, who was played audio of his brother Southwest T speaking about taking Meech out. After speaking about the DEA having 5 months of audio on T, Dexter spoke about T being pulled over with $4 million in jewelry, which he claimed belonged to producer Damon Thomas, who was married to Kim Kardashian at the time. To hear how Damon first corroborated T’s story and then turn on him and Jacob the Jeweler, hit the above clip.

