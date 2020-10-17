—

In this VladTV flashback from 2015, DJ Yella spoke about how the group dissolved after the second record, as well as Ice Cube’s legendary diss track “No Vaseline.”

When asked about how the group felt after Cube left, DJ Yella told us that it wasn’t a regular topic of conversation, but he briefly acknowledged that the group’s feelings at the time were made known on “Message to B.A.,” short for Benedict Arnold. Their song later spawned Cube’s diss “No Vaseline,” which DJ Yella thought was “cool,” despite being named on the track. He then added that all of NWA knew that Cube “got us on that one.”