Recurring guest D.L. Hughley came through for yet another interview with VladTV, and this time around, he shared his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic, George Floyd’s death, and Tekashi 6ix9ine getting an early release from prison. He also shared a story about Little Richard hitting on him while he was out to eat with his then-young son. To hear more, including D.L.’s thoughts on Michael Jordan and the ESPN docuseries “The Last Dance,” hit the full interview above.