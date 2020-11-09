—

Part 8: https://youtu.be/_nyymLbxNzs

Part 1: https://youtu.be/6bR5oiDJk0E

In this clip, Doctor Dre spoke with Shawn Prez about the GoFundMe that his wife and two friends set up on his behalf to crowdsource funds for his move into a new home that accommodates his health status. He said how he’s unafraid to ask for help especially considering the careers he helped launch on Yo MTV Raps!

Interview by Shawn Prez

Check out his youtube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/c/PowerMoveMakers

Donate to Doctor Dre’s GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/PostOp-Care-doctor-dre-go-fund-me