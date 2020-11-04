—

In the latest clip, Doctor Dre refused to name a favorite episode or guest. Referencing notable appearances, such as 2Pac, Howard Stern, Mel Gibson, Heavy D, Pam Grier, James Brown, Queen Latifah, and the cipher during the final episode, the TV host claimed there were too many memorable guests and episodes to choose a favorite.

Doctor Dre admitted that he and Ed Lover had their behind-the-scenes issues but said that was to be expected for a duo that’s worked together for 40 years. He also denied the rumor that Ed Lover slapped Eazy-E and claimed Ruthless Records owed him money for sampling “Knowledge Me” and “Pump that Bass” on “Boyz-n-the-Hood.” Doctor Dre also accused Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre of trying to erase his name and talked about being in the middle of the Dee Barnes incident with Dr. Dre.

Interview by Shawn Prez

