In the latest clip, Doug Williams spoke on the infamous Emmitt Smith roast in 2001, where Jamie Foxx heckled Doug Williams’ set. Williams claimed that the moment was a “professional hit job.” Williams called out two factors that contributed to his theory: Jamie Foxx had requested to keep his mic on and Doug Williams was placed second to last after requesting to go first because he was still a rising comedian at the time.

Williams claimed he participated in the event just trying to get something going for himself so it took a while for him to get past the moment. While Williams said that he and Jamie are currently cool, he said what bothered him most was that nothing redeeming was said by Foxx which is supposed to be customary among comedians.