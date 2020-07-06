—

Part 18: https://youtu.be/zvRKa0HnSDI

Part 1: https://youtu.be/7a8alzA8if0

——–

In this clip, E.D.I. Mean addresses the video of George Floyd and Derek Chauvin, and he explains why he thinks the situation between them is personal given their history. He also spoke about the teen who filmed the now-viral video of Floyd being slammed for not stepping in, while E.D.I. Mean thinks she should’ve been commended. To hear more, including his thoughts on the Trayvon Martin case, hit the above clip.