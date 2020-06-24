—

In this clip, E.D.I. Mean reacted to Michael Jai White saying that 2Pac would switch into character-mode depending on his environment. He said that 2Pac ultimately found himself stuck in the Bishop character which White feels led to Pac’s untimely demise. However, E.D.I. Mean pushed back on that framing of Pac arguing the man wasn’t one-dimensional. E.D.I. said Michael Jai White’s knowledge of who Pac really was is limited but respectfully added that he’s entitled to his opinion.