—

Part 5: https://youtu.be/VPgUw9TfuSM

Part 1: https://youtu.be/R201b5E7ixI

——–

In this clip, Earthquake explained why people should operate with law enforcement the same way they do random people on the street who are armed. He said that cops are looking for a reason to kill people and becoming hostile with them during an encounter can only spell danger for you. He also noted how much cops use the excuse that they feared for their lives to justify the overuse of lethal force.