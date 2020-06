—

Part 9: https://youtu.be/GUq4PY_Lpoc

Part 1: https://youtu.be/M_s8f8oJLGo

——–

In this clip, Earthquake gave his take on the “Karen” phenomenon and reacted to the New York City Council proposing that calling the police based on a person’s race will be considered a hate crime. Earthquake also weighed in on VladTV’s donation to the NAACP amid the current social turmoil and expressed some of his criticisms of the organization.